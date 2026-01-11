SAPD: 13-year-old in custody, accused of assaulting officers during North Side shooting call
The boy faces several charges including two counts of assault of a peace officer, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Saturday after fleeing police during a shooting call and allegedly assaulting two officers, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers initially responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gardina Street, where they found the boy in an alleyway.
When officers told him to stop, he ran but was caught nearby. While SAPD detained him, he allegedly assaulted two police officers, according to a police preliminary report.
The boy faces charges including evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer, SAPD said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.