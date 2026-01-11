Skip to main content
Clear icon
54º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
San Antonians protest ICE after death of Renee Good as wife makes first statement: ‘We had whistles. They had guns.’
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office asks for public’s help to identify body found on North Side
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case
San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos turns loss into message of hope
Woman killed in possible Southwest Side hit-and-run off Interstate 35, SAPD says
2 injured after shot fired in pistol-whipping at Northeast Side funeral wake, SAPD says

Local News

SAPD: 13-year-old in custody, accused of assaulting officers during North Side shooting call

The boy faces several charges including two counts of assault of a peace officer, police say

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Saturday after fleeing police during a shooting call and allegedly assaulting two officers, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gardina Street, where they found the boy in an alleyway.

Recommended Videos

When officers told him to stop, he ran but was caught nearby. While SAPD detained him, he allegedly assaulted two police officers, according to a police preliminary report.

The boy faces charges including evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos