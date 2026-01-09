More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Certain cheese products are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Certain cheese products are being recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Around 11,530 products from The Ambriola company, under names such as Boar’s Head and Member’s Mark, are being pulled from several states, including Texas.

Recommended Videos

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, and no other products are affected, the FDA stated.

The recalled cheese was distributed between Nov. 3- 25, 2025.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” said Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”

If you have one of the products, the FDA said you can either return it to the store where you bought it for a refund or throw it away.

Owners with questions can contact Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women are also at risk, as the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA said.

Short-term symptoms in healthy individuals include high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.

You can find the specific products and expiration dates here.

Read more on KSAT: