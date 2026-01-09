More than 74,000 child car seats recalled over ‘shifting recline position,’ NHTSA says

A home essentials company is recalling certain child car seats because they may pose a risk of injury to children.

Around 74,710 of Evenflo’s All4One child seats in Aries black are being recalled because they may not maintain the proper recline position and may not adequately secure a child in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Additionally, if another passenger places their hand in the recline mechanism while it shifts out of position, the child’s risk of injury increases.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing. The NHTSA said the affected models were made between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.

There are listings online for this product at Walmart, Target and the Evenflo website.

If you have one, the company will give you a free replacement child seat.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Jan. 26, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Evenflo’s customer service at 1-800-233-5921.

According to the NHTSA, nearly half of child motor vehicle deaths in 2023 were not properly restrained by a car seat or seat belt.

The organization has several tips for making sure your children are in the right car seat for them, including an age checker and inspection finder. You can find this resource here.

