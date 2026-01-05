More than 27,000 Volkswagen vehicles recalled due to child seat security failure

(Michael Probst, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several automakers are recalling certain models because they could pose potential safety hazards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Brands like Volkswagen and Lamborghini are pulling vehicles that may not be safe for owners.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Porsche

Around 173,538 of the company’s vehicles are being pulled off the road because the rearview camera may not display correctly, increasing the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

According to the NHTSA, the following models are affected:

2019-2025

Cayenne

Cayenne E-Hybrid

2020-2025

911

Taycan

2024-2025

Panamera

2025

Panamera E-Hybrid

Dealers will update the driver assistance software, the NHTSA said. Notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be sent on Feb. 16, and another letter will be sent once the remedy becomes available.

Porsche’s number for this recall is ASB2. Owners with questions can contact 1-800-767-7243.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable beginning on Jan. 19.

You can find the recall information here.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini is recalling 10,554 of its 2019 to 2024 Urus vehicles because the rearview camera may not display correctly.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the affected software for free. Notification letters will be sent out on Feb. 9, with an additional letter being sent out once a final remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

Lamborghini’s number for this recall is L636-R.01.26. Owners with questions can contact the company’s customer service at 1-866-681-6276.

You can find the recall information here.

Volkswagen (Audi)

Around 27,768 of Audi’s vehicles are being pulled because the seat belt retractor may not properly secure a child seat.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The following models are affected:

2025

SQ6 E-Tron

SQ6 Sportback E-Tron

Q6 Sportback E-Tron

A6

A5

A6 Sportback E-Tron

Q6 E-Tron

S5

S6 Sportback E-Tron

Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the seat belt assemblies free of charge.

The NHTSA said that notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 17.

The company’s recall number is 69D8. VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834.

You can find the recall information here.

