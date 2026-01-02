Skip to main content
Local News

Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins

LendingTree survety found 37% of Americans accumulated holiday debt

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

While the holiday shopping season may be over, the bills are not.

Financial experts say lingering credit card balances can weigh heavily on budgets well into the new year.

A recent LendingTree survey found that 37% of Americans accumulated holiday debt, with respondents averaging about $1,223 in additional spending.

“Paying down debt is the first thing people should focus on,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at personal finance website Bankrate.

After addressing debt, Hamrick recommends taking a closer look at monthly spending.

Once spending is under control, experts say building savings is the next key step.

Hamrick recommends putting money into a high-yield savings account, which can offer annual returns of around 4%.

