Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after wrong-way crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says The suspect will be evaluated for signs of intoxication SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Foster Road and FM 78.
Police said the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was traveling the wrong way on FM 78 when he collided with the 21-year-old woman’s vehicle head-on.
The woman was found unresponsive inside her vehicle with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were hospitalized, police said, and the man will be evaluated for signs of intoxication.
The investigation is ongoing.
