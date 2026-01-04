Man injured in South Side shooting, SAPD says it is still looking for possible suspects
Police say the man was in an altercation with someone at a motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for possible suspects after a man was shot in a South Side motel on Saturday night.
The man was injured in the shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said, following an altercation that occurred in one of the rooms at the motel.
Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was unresponsive when they arrived and was transported to a local hospital.
The department said it has very little suspect information to go on and is reviewing evidence as part of its ongoing investigation.
