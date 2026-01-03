San Antonio police investigating after woman allegedly kidnapped at bus stop, sexually assaulted

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a bus stop and sexually assaulted.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Harry Wurzbach Road. Police said a 31-year-old woman reported she was waiting at a bus stop when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man.

The woman told officers the man, believed to be in his 30s to 40s, dragged her from behind into a white van and drove her to a different location with her eyes covered, police said.

The woman said she was dragged into an unknown room and sexually assaulted by the man, according to police. The woman told officers she was able to find a knife and used it in self-defense to get away.

Police said the woman went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Upon officer arrival, an investigation took place in which the suspect vehicle was not found in the parking area, the location where the assault took place was not located to match what occurred,” police said in a preliminary report.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

