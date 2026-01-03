Affidavit: Man arrested in stolen vehicle after fatal shooting outside North Side gas station

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a North Side gas station, according to an arrest affidavit.

Albert James Stevens, 32, is accused in the shooting death of Kyle Wayne Parnell, 35, the affidavit states.

Around 8 p.m. Dec. 16, officers responded to the shooting at a 7-Eleven in the 4100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

According to the affidavit, officers found a man, later identified as Parnell, with two gunshot wounds lying on the ground inside the convenience store.

Parnell was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead the same night. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Parnell died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

A witness told investigators he was across the street when he heard two gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. The witness said he saw a silhouette of the driver, who had a long beard and was wearing a beanie.

A second witness said he also heard two gunshots. The affidavit states Parnell ran to the witness and told him “something to the effect like ‘I can’t believe he shot me, I’ve been shot.’”

Surveillance footage from the convenience store showed the vehicle stopped at the gas pumps. The affidavit states the driver’s side door opened, and a cloud of smoke “consistent with a firearm being fired” emerged from the passenger side door.

The video showed Parnell exiting the passenger door and going to where the second witness was pumping gas, before going inside the convenience store, according to the affidavit. Footage from the witness’ dash camera shows the suspect vehicle as a gray Toyota Tundra.

Stolen Tundra seen on Flock cameras, evidence recovered

A similar Tundra was stolen on Dec. 14, according to the affidavit, and surveillance footage from the vehicle theft report showed Stevens leaving a convenience store and entering a parked gray Toyota Tundra that was left running before driving away.

The affidavit states Flock cameras showed the Tundra traveling on Loop 1604 near Universal City around 8:50 a.m. Dec. 17, the day after the shooting, with a bullet hole on the right passenger window.

Officers with the Universal City Police Department responded to the Flock report for the stolen truck in the 100 block of Palisades Drive. The affidavit states officers arrested Stevens, who had a firearm on him and appeared to have blood on his clothes and splatter on the front passenger seat.

Stevens declined to provide a statement to investigators, according to the affidavit. Evidence seized included clothing that appeared to match the clothing worn during the Dec. 14 vehicle theft.

According to the affidavit, investigators also recovered two spent shell casings inside the Tundra.

An analysis determined the casings “were likely fired from the firearm recovered from (Parnell) when he was arrested by UCPD,” the affidavit states.

Parnell’s girlfriend told investigators that Parnell had left with a friend, identified in the affidavit as “Al Stevens.”

The girlfriend told investigators she called Stevens’ phone and briefly spoke to Parnell around 7:15 p.m., noting that Parnell did not have a cell phone.

According to the affidavit, the girlfriend said Stevens could be the suspect because Parnell was with him all day.

In another interview, Parnell’s girlfriend said she made a phone call to Stevens after the shooting. The affidavit states that Stevens “told her that he shot, but he did not think any of the shots hit (Parnell),” because Parnell exited the truck and yelled at him.

The girlfriend said Stevens told her he fired the gun because Parnell was hitting him inside the truck, according to the affidavit. The girlfriend also said Stevens told her that he and Parnell got into a disagreement and Parnell had reached for Stevens’ firearm.

According to the affidavit, investigators observed bruising around Stevens’ left eye when he was arrested, but they could not confirm when he received the injury. The girlfriend noted she did not notice Stevens with any injuries from earlier that day.

“(Stevens) did not report any assault,” the affidavit states.

Jail records show Stevens was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

