Man accused of groping female stabs different woman with machete on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman on New Year’s Day at a Northeast Side gathering.

Officers were dispatched on a stabbing call just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 6400 block of Walzem Road.

An SAPD officer on scene Thursday told KSAT investigators were still sifting through “several different versions of what took place.” What was confirmed at the time, according to the officer, was that a woman suffered multiple lacerations on her hand when the suspect stabbed her with a machete.

A San Antonio police department spokesperson sent KSAT a Friday morning update on the New Year’s Day stabbing. In the update, officers said they learned the disturbance began when the suspect began groping an unidentified female.

After the female left the residence, the suspect, a 22-year-old man, then “produced a machete and began hacking” at the wood railing of the home’s front porch, a police spokesperson said.

Two other males, police said, attempted to stop the suspect by throwing rocks at him. One of those rocks broke a window at the home.

Authorities said a different woman, who is 25, then attempted to stop the suspect from close range when the machete made contact with her hand. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department’s Friday update.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police said. To date, officers noted that witnesses at the crime scene have not been cooperative with their investigation.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

