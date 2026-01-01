‘Scared for her life’: Mother speaks out after daughter’s alleged assault by San Antonio military dentist

WARNING: This article references graphic details that might not be suitable for everyone.

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a 21-year-old woman said her daughter endured hours of terror before finding a way to secretly ask for help during an alleged assault by her boyfriend, a San Antonio military dentist now facing multiple felony charges.

“She was probably tortured for several hours until she was able to get a text out,” the mother said. Her family’s identity is being withheld for safety and privacy reasons.

San Antonio police arrested 34-year-old Eric Tong, a military dentist who previously held the rank of major, in the case.

According to the mother, her daughter and Tong met at a church about two months ago. The relationship moved quickly, and the two soon began living together — a decision the mother said immediately raised concerns.

“I was very concerned. I had several red flags with him,” she said.

The mother said an argument on Sunday night led her daughter to pack her belongings and attempt to move out. She said Tong convinced her daughter to stay the night because it was late.

What followed, the mother said, was a terrifying ordeal.

“She woke up to Eric slapping her, he strangled her unconscious.” the mother said, adding, “For her to be sexually assaulted when she woke up. She begged him to stop, and he wouldn’t. He pointed a gun at her head, and it was loaded, and he told her he could kill her right now.”

The mother sent KSAT an audio recording of a phone call between the mother and daughter, shortly before Tong was arrested.

In the recording, the mother can be heard saying, “He just beat you, and he was laughing in the background.”

The daughter is then heard stating, “I need to check on the tea” repeatedly, each time more urgent, before the call finally ends.

“I was scared for her life,” the mom said, discussing the audio.

The mother said her daughter ultimately survived by finding Tong’s phone and secretly sending a text message asking for help, then deleting it so it would not be discovered. That led to the phone call from the mom, that was partially recorded, and then the arrest.

“She had the courage and bravery to find his phone and text me that Eric beat her, and she erased it so he could not see,” the mother said.

When asked what she would say to Tong now, the mother did not hesitate.

“I hope he goes to prison for life,” she said.

San Antonio police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the home in the 100 block of Pinecrest for the reported assault.

Police said a 21-year-old woman answered the door and told officers she needed help. Officers reported seeing visible markings on her body.

Investigators said the woman told them Tong assaulted her and restrained her from leaving. Tong was arrested at the home.

He faces charges including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful restraint.

The mother said her daughter faces a long physical and emotional recovery but credited her resilience for saving her life.

Tong’s dental practice is located at Fort Sam Houston. Joint Base San Antonio officials said Tong served in the Army from June 2017 until November 2025.

According to online records, Tong’s dental license is still active. KSAT has reached out to the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.