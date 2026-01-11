Man in custody after fleeing I-37 off-ramp crash, found with narcotics, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail and fled on foot, where officers found him in possession of narcotics, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 BMW 230 on the northbound Interstate 37 off-ramp to westbound Interstate 10.

SAPD said the crash caused major damage to the guardrail. The man fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away, police said.

Police found him in possession of narcotics and charged him with possession and evading arrest on foot, an SAPD preliminary report states.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

