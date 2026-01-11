Skip to main content
Clear icon
54º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
San Antonians protest ICE after death of Renee Good as wife makes first statement: ‘We had whistles. They had guns.’
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office asks for public’s help to identify body found on North Side
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case
San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos turns loss into message of hope
Woman killed in possible Southwest Side hit-and-run off Interstate 35, SAPD says
2 injured after shot fired in pistol-whipping at Northeast Side funeral wake, SAPD says

Local News

Man riding dirt bike seriously injured after West Side hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday evening at West Martin Street and North Trinity

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD patrol car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man riding a dirt bike was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at West Martin Street and North Trinity.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man was riding eastbound on West Martin Street when a dark-colored SUV failed to yield the right of way, striking him.

The driver failed to render aid to the man after the crash and fled the location, SAPD said.

The man suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos