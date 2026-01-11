Man riding dirt bike seriously injured after West Side hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man riding a dirt bike was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at West Martin Street and North Trinity.

Police said the man was riding eastbound on West Martin Street when a dark-colored SUV failed to yield the right of way, striking him.

The driver failed to render aid to the man after the crash and fled the location, SAPD said.

The man suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

