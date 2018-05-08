Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor

If you've made the preparations you need to make before hurricane season -- including assembling a disaster supply kit, getting an insurance checkup and strengthening your home -- how about helping your neighbor get prepared?

That's the recommendation from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during Hurricane Preparedness Week.

If a storm is imminent, check on your neighbor to see if they need any supplies or assistance evacuating. Then, check up on them again after the storm.

If you're looking for other ways to get involved before and during a disaster, there are some ideas on the Ready.gov website.

