Hurricane Preparedness Week: Complete a written plan

"The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins."
That's the advice from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Officials are urging people to get prepared now by:
- Developing an evacuation plan
- Assembling a disaster supply kit
- Assessing your insurance needs
- Strengthening your home
When those preparations are in place, there is one more thing you should do: Write your plan down.
When you are under stress, you may not remember all of the important details, but if you have your plan written down, you can follow it. Authorities recommend that you talk about your plan with your family and even role play.
Here are some plans that you can download and fill out:
- Family Communication Plan
- Family Communication Plan for Kids
- Family Emergency Communication Plan (alternative version)
- Family Emergency Communication Plan Wallet Cards
- Protect Critical Documents and Valuables
- Pet Owners Preparation Checklist
