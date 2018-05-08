Hurricane Preparedness Week: Get an insurance checkup

Hurricane Preparedness Week is a good time to assess your family's needs and make adjustments if necessary, whether that means adding to your disaster supply kit or making sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or replace your home.

It's recommended that you contact your insurance company and do a checkup. Has your home increased in value? Do you have enough coverage on the contents of your home?

Furthermore, did you know that standard homeowners insurance does not cover flooding? You need a separate policy for that. You can ask your current insurance company about it, or get more information HERE on FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program website. New flood insurance policies require a 30-day waiting period.

Flood insurance isn't just for homeowners. If you rent your home or apartment, you can buy a NFIP policy that will cover your contents up to $100,000. If you live in a low-to-moderate risk area, you may be able to get a Preferred Risk Policy. If you live in an area considered to be at high risk for flooding, you will need to buy a standard policy.

