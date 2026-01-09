San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos turns loss into message of hope

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos shares a powerful message about mental health and suicide prevention.

The mural, located along San Pedro Avenue and West Cypress Street, has drawn attention from passersby, including Molly Wright.

Wright told KSAT that the mural stopped her in her tracks. She left flowers at the mural after seeing it for the first time.

“She didn’t have to die, she didn’t,” said Wright. “This is not an isolated story. This happens way too many times.”

Wright said she didn’t know Mendoza Olmos personally, but felt compelled to stop after driving by the mural.

The artist behind the mural, Colten Valentine, also did not know Mendoza Olmos. However, he said that he felt strongly about placing the artwork in a location where thousands of people pass by every day.

“I needed this mural up on this wall, specifically right here on San Pedro, because a lot of people drive by this wall every day,” Valentine said. “By painting something like this, hopefully with the number to the suicide hotline, it can save a life or help someone that’s going through something that we just don’t know about, you know.”

In addition to Mendoza Olmos’ portrait, the mural highlights suicide prevention resources, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“I think it’s a reminder to check in on your family and friends and anyone and everyone, you know? It’s a reminder to check in,” Valentine said.

For Frank Trevino, who helped lead the search for Mendoza Olmos, seeing the mural for the first time was emotional.

Trevino said he has grown close to Mendoza Olmos’ family through the tragedy.

“It’s beautiful,” Trevino said.

When asked how it will feel to see the mural every time he drives by, Trevino responded, “More tears.”

Trevino said Mendoza Olmos’ story is already making an impact beyond San Antonio.

“I’ve read numerous reports where calls to the crisis center or you know the hotlines have tripled and quadrupled or you know even more,” Trevino said. “So already I think it has been making a difference for her story to be told.”

Wright hopes the mural reaches people who may be struggling in silence.

“I hope that they get that number, call that number,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

