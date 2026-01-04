‘She brought a lot of unity’: Hundreds gather to remember, mourn 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds gathered to remember 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos on Saturday night, after her disappearance and death started a conversation about mental health in young adults.

More than 500 people attended the vigil to grieve the loss of Mendoza Olmos, support her family, and provide an opportunity for teenagers and young adults to talk openly about mental health.

“We need to connect with the younger generations, you know, get them to understand them,” organizer Dario Hernandez said. “It’s important for these vigils to increase awareness out there that nobody is out here is alone, and we’re here for you, 110 percent.”

Mendoza Olmos was last seen on Dec. 24 outside her family home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County, prompting a joint-agency search including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

Authorities confirmed she was found on Tuesday, and her death was ruled a suicide.

“For me this is heartbreaking,” father Alfonso Mendoza said. “You know, she brought a lot of unity. I hope it helps a lot of people to talk, express what they feel, you know, there’s always help.”

As the vigil ended, those who loved Camila released balloons, lit candles and embraced each other.

Organizers and Mendoza Olmos’ family said they hope her story helps young people recognize they are loved.

“Say something, trust your parents. Trust in you, in God,” Mendoza said. “Even your neighbor, anyone, speak out, you know, anyone, a friend, reach out, there’s hope.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

If you are not in crisis but need someone to talk to, or want to ask for services for yourself or a loved one, call NAMI’s Warm Line at (210) 939-9999.

