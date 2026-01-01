‘Eternally grateful to have crossed lifetimes’: Friend remembers 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After authorities confirmed the death of Camila Mendoza Olmos, a friend remembered the 19-year-old as a light in her life and others.

Ava Martinez said she met Mendoza Olmos in 2020 at a mutual friend’s party.

“We kind of just like got along, started dancing,” she said. “We became friends like instantaneously.”

Martinez said she, like many others, are holding tight to memories as they now have to cope with the realization that Mendoza Olmos is no longer here.

She described her friend as having an inner light that instantly drew people to her, and said Mendoza Olmos was a person that friends could reach out to when they needed someone.

“Her passion, I believe, was making people feel loved,” Martinez said. “If you were down, she would meet you where you’re at and then bring you up.”

She said Mendoza Olmos was strong and knew how to stand up for herself, her family and her friends.

Martinez said she had talked with Mendoza Olmos about recent disappointments but thought they were holding to the belief that the future would bring better things.

“I would relate to her, you know like it’s good to have a friend that’s relatable going through similar things, school, boyfriends all that,” Martinez said. “And so when we would speak about that. I thought it was a common understanding that we were going to get through it together, like we always do.”

Martinez said Mendoza Olmos’ strength to protect others may have hidden signs that she needed a little more help.

Martinez said she invited Mendoza Olmos to a New Year’s Eve celebration, but it never entered her mind that her friend would not see the new year with her.

Reflecting on times with Mendoza Olmos, Martinez said she is committing to and encouraging others to be a little extra when it comes to connecting with family and friends.

For her, she said that means showing up at the house more, calling until you get the person on the phone, texting more or hanging out a little longer.

“It is super hard for kids my age to reach out and to ask for help, because they’re like, ’I don’t think they like me anymore. We haven’t talked in X number of months,’” Martinez said. “It’s like, just reach out man, we’re all human. I think that’s what I’m going to take moving forward.”

In her journey to heal, Martinez has begun writing parting words to Mendoza Olmos to express how much she loved her and will miss her.

She ended her writing with, “Eternally grateful to have crossed lifetimes with you and being able to be called your friend is an honor. I will miss you longer than I will have known you, Cami. Wait patiently for us and may your soul rest in peace.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

