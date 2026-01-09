Bexar County judge sentences woman to 20 years in 2018 child neglect case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge convicted a woman to a 20-year sentence per a plea deal in connection with a 2018 child neglect case.

Jennifer Marie Delgado had the ruling issued by Judge Christine Del Prado in the 227th District Court on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Del Prado had declared a mistrial in late December 2023 after a defense attorney informed the court that he had not reviewed the victim’s medical records before the trial, a court official told KSAT.

Delgado had been in court for a plea hearing following the mistrial. She opted for a plea deal last September, according to Bexar County court records.

Background

Delgado was arrested in late 2018 after San Antonio police said the girl, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, was severely malnourished and neglected. Delgado was charged with injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury with intent.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Delgado took the then-6-year-old girl to CHRISTUS Children’s on Dec. 3, 2018, because the girl was “blue.”

Delgado told police the girl, who had a gastronomy tube placement, had been sick and had been given Pediasure.

The affidavit states the girl smelled like urine and feces, was wearing dirty clothes, and had severe tooth decay, numerous bed sores and severe hair loss.

She had been diagnosed with sleep apnea but hadn’t been using a bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machine for a month due to “Medicaid issues,” the affidavit states.

“The victim was admitted to the hospital and the chart notes that the victim had an overwhelming look of a cachectic malnourished bony child with little subcutaneous tissue or fatty tissue,” the affidavit states.

Police said Delgado had not taken the girl to a clinic since April 2017. She appeared to have been neglected for several months, police said.

Read more: