Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with 2023 murder of 15-year-old boy

Ethan Martinez was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2023

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Ethan Martinez, 15. (SAPD/Crime Stoppers San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person wanted in connection with the 2023 murder of a 15-year-old boy on the Southwest Side.

Around 8:58 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, Ethan Martinez left his apartment in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Blvd to meet several people in the parking lot to sell vape cartridges.

Police said gunfire broke out shortly after, and Martinez was shot and killed.

Video shows multiple people at the scene who may be witnesses to the fatal shooting, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

