Man hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot early Saturday on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Hillpoint Drive near Nacogdoches Road.

A police preliminary report states the man was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside the location when shots were fired from the parking lot.

Two bullets struck the vehicle, and the man was hit. The report states that the driver of the vehicle drove the man away from the location and toward officers.

Officers at the scene said the man tried to take himself to the hospital, but police were able to help him at an intersection.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

