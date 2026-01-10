Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Wife of Minnesota woman killed in ICE shooting: 'We had whistles. They had guns'
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
Stephania Jimenez says farewell in final newscast at KSAT
BCSO: 1 arrested, 7 immigrants detained in connection with stolen vehicle chase in Bexar County
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime

Local News

Man hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Hillpoint Drive

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Hillpoint Drive near Nacogdoches Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot early Saturday on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Hillpoint Drive near Nacogdoches Road.

Recommended Videos

A police preliminary report states the man was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside the location when shots were fired from the parking lot.

Two bullets struck the vehicle, and the man was hit. The report states that the driver of the vehicle drove the man away from the location and toward officers.

Officers at the scene said the man tried to take himself to the hospital, but police were able to help him at an intersection.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos