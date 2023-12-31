74º
Teen, 15, found shot at apartment complex on Southwest Side

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, SAPD said.

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old male is dead after police found him with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

San Antonio police responded to the apartment complex for reports of a shooting when they discovered the victim on the ground with a gun beside him.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and vehicles speeding away from the apartment’s exit gate, SAPD said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings, spent rounds and bullet fragments near the gate.

No suspects were taken into custody. This remains an active investigation.

