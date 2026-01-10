Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show

Luis Carrillo was suspended Oct. 23, has not been criminally charged

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

San Antonio Police (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer was indefinitely suspended after he fled the scene of a crash while intoxicated, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus signed off on Officer Luis Carrillo’s suspension on Oct. 23, 2025. City records show Carrillo had been with SAPD since 2023.

Records show that around 12:30 a.m. on June 11, 2025, SAPD officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Blanco Road.

Several people who called 911 reported watching a driver abandon his car after hitting the median and a pole, according to suspension paperwork.

One of the callers said the man “does seem drunk” and added that it “seemed like he couldn’t speak… he’s stumbling when he’s talking.”

Officers found an SAPD jacket with Carrillo’s name and badge number. Records show the car was registered to Carrillo.

An hour later, suspension paperwork shows a supervisor was told Carrillo asked an off-duty officer to give him a ride home from Hardburger Park.

The off-duty officer reported that Carrillo was intoxicated when he got picked up. The officer said Carrillo admitted to getting in an accident after drinking alcohol and left the scene of the crime because he “panicked”.

KSAT Investigates reviewed Bexar County court records and found Carrillo has not been criminally charged in the case.

In an email, SAPD told KSAT the agency investigated the case and forwarded it to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County DA’s office on Friday night and will update this story once we receive a response.

