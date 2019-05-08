Bexar County inmate facing new charges after attempted escape through ceiling

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County inmate is facing additional charges after he attempted to escape from custody, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Matthew Fields, 24, now faces possible escape and criminal mischief charges along with assault on a public servant after he escaped his cell by climbing into the ceiling and into a stairwell.

The BCSO said he ran up the stairs from the basement to the seventh floor where he was caught and subdued with force by deputies.

The press release said two deputies suffered minor injuries while pursuing him into the ceiling and had to use their tasers to corral him. Fields, during his time in the stairwell, also opened a sprinkler valve causing flooding to parts of the basement, the BCSO said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Fields never left the secured area of the jail and was never a threat to the public. Investigators are working at the scene and exact charges will be determined at a later date.

Fields was originally booked May 7 for criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He also bit a BCSO deputy earlier this week during an unrelated incident, the press release said.

