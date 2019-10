SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after crashing with a pickup truck on the city’s North Side, police said.

The collision happened near the intersection of Blanco Road and Dresden Drive on Wednesday evening.

Police said a woman driving a pickup did not see the bicyclist, who was heading west on Dresden, and hit him.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. It’s unclear if she will face charges.

