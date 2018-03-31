Bloodied, disoriented men drive to gas station for help after being shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Bleeding, disoriented and in shock -- that's how police said two men showed up to a gas station around 5:30 a.m. Saturday after being shot.

Police were called to the 100 block of Demya Drive after two men with gunshot wounds drove to a Corner Store for help.

One of the men was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital. The man who was shot in the chest suffered life-threatening injuries. The other man is in stable condition.

Authorities said they have no suspects and are trying to figure out where the shooting took place.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.