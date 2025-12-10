Multiple homes damaged after early morning fire on East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One of two homes damaged in an early morning fire on the East Side is a total loss, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The flames started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Crockett Street.

Upon arrival, SAFD said that officials encountered heavy fire on the back side of a house.

The flames also spread to another home, according to officials.

The main house affected was vacant and is considered a total loss, SAFD said.

A resident escaped and later returned to the other home that was burnt.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

