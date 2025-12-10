Drive through a mile of dancing Christmas lights at ‘Lights Alive!’ in Alamo Ranch

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a fun drive-thru Christmas experience, check out Lights Alive! in Alamo Ranch.

Lights Alive! drive through experience in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

The light show is returning for its seventh season this year, and what makes this experience unique is everything in this show is designed and created by a San Antonio family.

Lights Alive! drive through experience in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

The Johnson family, who has been featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” come up with a new design every year to keep the show fun and exciting for returning guests.

“We close everything down in January,” Melissa Johnson told KSAT. “We take a month off, and then we start March 1st and we start designing. We start rebuilding. We start actually setting everything up on Sept. 1st.”

Lights Alive! drive through experience in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

After the drive-thru light show, Lights Alive! has a Winter Wonderland where you can walk around and take pictures with Santa, make Christmas crafts, participate in escape rooms and program a 50-foot light tree.

Lights Alive! drive through experience in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

Lights Alive! is open between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 5931 Roft Road in San Antonio from now until Jan. 4.

For more info on Lights Alive! and to buy tickets, click here.

More Things To Do coverage on KSAT: