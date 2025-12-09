Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas returns to Toyota Field for holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas has returned to Toyota Field for the holiday season.
The festivities will take place from now through Dec. 28. They open at 5:30 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
This year, the 90,000-square-foot immersive holiday event introduces an all-new refreshment ridge adventure, where families can explore Santa’s alpine getaway through dazzling light displays, snow slides and more, according to a news release.
Guests can explore Memory Lane, create keepsake wooden ornaments at the Home Depot craft corner, or enjoy a classic Christmas movie.
The Christmas celebration will also feature a variety of festive activities, including ice skating, Santa photo opportunities, live music and holiday-themed programming, as well as a selection of foods and drinks, such as hot cocoa.
The release states the holiday event will also host themed nights, including:
- Paws n’ Claus (Dec. 3 and Dec. 17): Pet owners can enjoy a festive walk through the lights and take photos with Santa. Dog tickets are required.
- Family Photo Night Out (Dec. 7): Guests can receive professional holiday portraits with quick guided shots and digital downloads. Capacity is limited.
- Night of Honor (Dec. 10): A tribute event honoring active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families.
- Country Christmas (Dec. 11): A country-themed celebration featuring live music, line-dance lessons and a festive dress-up theme.
Tickets start at $21 and are available online.
