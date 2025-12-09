Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas returns to Toyota Field for holiday season

Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas has returned to Toyota Field for the holiday season.

The festivities will take place from now through Dec. 28. They open at 5:30 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Recommended Videos

Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

This year, the 90,000-square-foot immersive holiday event introduces an all-new refreshment ridge adventure, where families can explore Santa’s alpine getaway through dazzling light displays, snow slides and more, according to a news release.

A light tunnel at Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

Guests can explore Memory Lane, create keepsake wooden ornaments at the Home Depot craft corner, or enjoy a classic Christmas movie.

The Christmas celebration will also feature a variety of festive activities, including ice skating, Santa photo opportunities, live music and holiday-themed programming, as well as a selection of foods and drinks, such as hot cocoa.

Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

A photo opp at Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

The release states the holiday event will also host themed nights, including:

Paws n’ Claus (Dec. 3 and Dec. 17): Pet owners can enjoy a festive walk through the lights and take photos with Santa. Dog tickets are required.

Family Photo Night Out (Dec. 7): Guests can receive professional holiday portraits with quick guided shots and digital downloads. Capacity is limited.

Night of Honor (Dec. 10): A tribute event honoring active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Country Christmas (Dec. 11): A country-themed celebration featuring live music, line-dance lessons and a festive dress-up theme.

The snow slide at Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

Tickets start at $21 and are available online.

The entryway for Coca Cola's Classic Christmas experience at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

For more information, click here.