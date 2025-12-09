Skip to main content
Local News

Triumph to make San Antonio stop during first tour in 30 years

April Wine will join the Canadian rock band as openers

KSAT Digital Staff

Triumph returns to San Antonio with support from April Wine. (Live Nation)

SAN ANTONIO – Canadian hard rock band Triumph will perform in San Antonio for their first tour in 30 years.

Triumph’s 50th Anniversary Tour will make a stop at the Frost Bank Center on May 21, 2026.

The band’s lineup includes original members Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore, with opening act support from rock band April Wine.

Formed in 1975, Triumph reached international popularity with late ’70s tracks like “Lay it on the Line” and ’80s songs “Magic Power” and “Fight the Good Fight.” They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Triumph will also make stops in Dallas and Houston on the North American tour.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday and can be purchased here.

For presale access to the show, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

