Triumph to make San Antonio stop during first tour in 30 years April Wine will join the Canadian rock band as openers Triumph returns to San Antonio with support from April Wine. (Live Nation) SAN ANTONIO – Canadian hard rock band Triumph will perform in San Antonio for their first tour in 30 years.
Triumph’s 50th Anniversary Tour will make a stop at the Frost Bank Center on May 21, 2026.
The band’s lineup includes original members Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore, with opening act support from rock band April Wine.
Formed in 1975, Triumph reached international popularity with late ’70s tracks like “Lay it on the Line” and ’80s songs “Magic Power” and “Fight the Good Fight.” They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
Triumph will also make stops in Dallas and Houston on the North American tour.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday and can be purchased
here.
For presale access to the show, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s
All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre. Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:27 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ▶ 1:38 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin ▶ 2:07 Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? ▶ 2:20 Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? Previous photo Next photo