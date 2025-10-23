Iron Maiden announces 2026 performance at Alamodome as part of world tour

Steve Harris, left, and Janick Gers of Iron Maiden perform at the Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Cincinatti, OH. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Iron Maiden will bring their 50th anniversary “Run for Your Lives” world tour to the Alamo City next year, according to a Live Nation news release.

The band will perform at the Alamodome on Sept. 29, 2026, the release states.

The tour celebrates five decades of Iron Maiden with a set list featuring songs from their first nine albums.

The production will allow fans to witness the band’s new, state-of-the-art set, Live Nation said.

Special guests Megadeth will join Iron Maiden at all headline dates, while Anthrax will appear at select stadium shows.

The tour marks 45 years since Iron Maiden first visited Canada and the U.S. in 1981, according to the release.

An exclusive Iron Maiden Fan Club presale begins Oct. 28, with general ticket sales starting Oct. 31.

Fans can find ticket and tour information at ironmaiden.com.

