PICS: Arizona Sherriff shares images of drug cartel tunnels found in border town

SAN DIEGO - Day 6 (Friday): (5:06 p.m.) KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas talked with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to discuss the process of identifying immigrants who have died trying to enter the United States.

The interview is one of the last stories for KSAT's "The Line" series after traveling the entire U.S.-Mexico border that began from the Rio Grande Valley to the California coast.

(4:08 p.m.) For the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, communication is the number one key element to protecting the largest border metroplex in the nation of more than 260 miles.

“We have a very good relationship with our counterparts in Mexico,” agent Joe Romero, a supervisor for the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, said. “The common goal that we have is to identify what transnational threats are there.”

(8 a.m.) Tony Estrada has served in law enforcement for 50 years, 25 of those years as the Santa Cruz County Sheriff.

During his time as sheriff, Estrada said the first drug cartel tunnel ever discovered in the country was in Nogales, Arizona, which is the county seat.

Since the first discovery made by the U.S. Border Patrol, Estrada said more than 110 drug tunnels have been found not only in the city’s jurisdiction but also within proximity of the main port of entry.

TO SEE SOME OF THE PHOTOS, CLICK THROUGH THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.