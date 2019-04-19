Feds may seize your cascarones at border

SAN ANTONIO - U.S Customs and Border Protection might seize your cascarones at the border in order to help prevent further spread of the Newcastle disease and highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Travelers are restricted to 12 cascarones per person.

The press release specified that the egg shells may be decorated, etched or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

The eggshells used to make cascarones may be contaminated with HPAI, a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that attacks the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems, according to a press release.

Chickens, turkeys, ducks, partridges, pheasants, quail, pigeons and ostriches may be infected by the disease.

Fresh eggs, raw chicken and live poultry are prohibited from Mexico due to the country being affected by Newcastle disease and HPAI.

Travelers attempting to smuggle these items may be fined between $300 and $1,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.