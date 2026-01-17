Affidavit: Northside ISD staff member arrested, accused of inappropriately touching student with special needs

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District employee was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student who has special needs, according to an arrest affidavit.

George Rene Aguilar Jr., 32, was charged after he was accused of kissing and inappropriately touching a 16-year-old student, the affidavit states.

Recommended Videos

The district said Warren High School administrators launched an investigation in coordination with Northside ISD Employee Relations and Northside ISD Police Department once they became aware of the allegation.

According to the affidavit, Aguilar Jr. told police he had inappropriate contact with the student multiple times with the victim. He also admitted to discussing marriage and having children together once she was no longer a student.

Investigators were shown a video of Aguilar, who is a teacher aide, allegedly kissing the teen in a classroom, the affidavit states.

Aguilar was placed on administrative leave on Friday, according to the district.

A Northside ISD spokesperson sent KSAT the following statement, in part:

“NISD has filed all necessary reports with relevant agencies, including Child Protective Services (CPS) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). We are cooperating fully with these authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation.

“This is a very serious and sensitive matter and we are limited in the specific details we can share due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”

Read also: