Inaugural ‘Freedom Bike’ event draws more than 100 riders, promotes safety and empowerment

SAN ANTONIO – The East Side celebrated its inaugural “Freedom Bike” event Saturday morning, drawing more than 100 riders for a fundraising race through Martin Luther King and South Side Lions parks.

Black Girls Do Bike: San Antonio and Ghisallo Cycling Initiative collaborated to host the ride event ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. March.

The ride had four, eight and 15-mile routes to Southside Lions Park and back to MLK Park. A less-than-half-mile Freedom Loop route that went through MLK Park.

Cristina Solorzano, a member of Ghisallo, said the strong turnout showed the community coming together.

“What brought me out here was the community,” Solorzano said. “Having people come out on a really cold morning and just showing up and being here is awesome.”

Along with the ride, organizers offered free bike-riding lessons for children and adults, focusing on safety and road awareness.

“One of the things we do at Ghisallo is empower people with education,” said Alexis Rodriguez, a program coordinator with Ghisallo. “Cyclists have rights to be on the road; they are road users just like vehicles, so they have rules to follow as well.”

Rodriguez said the event kept a strong focus on helmet fit and overall safety.

She added that hosting a free event on the East Side helps remove barriers and build confidence for new riders.

“These are really fun events,” Rodriguez said. “You visit stations, you gain community riding with other people, and you feel a sense of empowerment being out there in nature.”

The Freedom Bike event was one of several activities leading up to the 39th annual MLK March on Monday.

For those planning to attend the annual event, click here to learn more about the route, weather and other details.

