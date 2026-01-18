Northwest Side apartment building’s roof engulfed in flames; SAFD responding with dozens of units
No injuries have been reported at this time, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are responding to an active fire at an apartment building on the Northwest Side.
The structure fire at a building in the 7700 block of Chambers Road, near the medical center, has burned through the roof of the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
There have not been any injuries reported at this time.
This story is breaking. KSAT crews are on the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.
