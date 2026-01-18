Northwest Side apartment building’s roof engulfed in flames; SAFD responding with dozens of units

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are responding to an active fire at an apartment building on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire on San Antonio's Northwest Side on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (KSAT 12)

The structure fire at a building in the 7700 block of Chambers Road, near the medical center, has burned through the roof of the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Fire at a Northwest Side apartment building on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (KSAT 12)

There have not been any injuries reported at this time.

This story is breaking. KSAT crews are on the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.

Read also: