No injuries in South Side house fire; home a total loss, SAFD says Fire happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 200 block of East Malone SAN ANTONIO – A South Side home is likely a total loss after a fire late Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Crews arrived around 9:40 p.m. on the 200 block of East Malone, between South Flores and Probandt Streets, to find the heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.
The fire was believed to have been caused by a gas-powered generator the family had been using, which overheated, SAFD said.
Neighbors said the family often left the home most evenings to shower elsewhere because the house did not have running water, according to SAFD. No one was home at the time of the fire.
One of the adjacent houses experienced minor fire damage to exterior window blinds and a car, but no one was injured.
Read more:
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
