Boy, 16, suddenly dies in Ingram Park Mall parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy suddenly died in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall.

Around 12:17 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Ingram Park Mall for a report of an injured/sick person.

When they arrived, police said they found the teenage boy unresponsive in the parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel with the San Antonio Fire Department attempted to revive the teen but were unsuccessful.

Police said the boy had a preexisting heart condition and had just finished up with band practice at his high school earlier in the day. It's not clear which high school the boy attended.

Investigators and the Bexar County medical examiner are at the scene.

