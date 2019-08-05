Boy fatally shot with AR-15 rifle, Converse police say

A boy was fatally shot in the face with an AR-15 rifle, Converse police said Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 7500 block of Gander Park at about 7 a.m., where they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the face.

The boy was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died of his injuries shortly after he was hospitalized.

Police said the person responsible for the shooting is a friend of the victim, but the shooter fled from the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses, and the crime scene remained active Monday.

