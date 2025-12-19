Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January

SAN ANTONIO – Gibson Costume Shop in San Antonio will begin liquidation sales during the first week of January as it prepares to close its doors.

The 100-year-old store is among three costume shops in San Antonio planning to shut down, a decision announced in October.

Gibson’s manager said customer shopping habits have changed.

The shop will maintain special holiday hours and remain open during the season.

“Everything must go — racks, furniture, sewing equipment — everything has got to go. The building has got to be empty,” Sandra Torres, the store manager, said.

Customers are encouraged to shop early while costumes are still available.

The liquidation sale starts in January, and if any inventory remains, the store will officially close on Feb. 28.

