Brooks, IGX break ground on light industrial facility

SAN ANTONIO - Brooks and Industrial Group Southwest broke ground Thursday new 350,000-square-foot light industrial facility on the mixed-use campus.

The IGX development will be the fourth light industrial facility to locate at Brooks.

IGX will develop, construct and lease the facility, which will be located on the Brooks light industrial parcel off Goliad Road and City Base Landing.

The facility will be located on 20 acres of land and will feature ample parking for the estimated 400 to 900 people who will be employed by future tenants.

The first building in a joint venture between Brooks and IGX, preliminary development plans feature six available building sites ranging from 30,000 to 600,000 square feet and from around three to 45 acres.

