Burger Boy to open third San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO - The original Burger Boy has become an icon on the St. Mary's strip since opening in the 1980s. It was the only one of its kind for more than 30 years until last year. Now, the local burger joint is expanding to a third location just a year after opening its second.

The company announced on its Facebook page plans for a third Burger Boy at Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604. The foundation has already been poured, and it's slated to open some time this summer, serving up its signature burgers, shakes and crinkle fries.

The burger joint's second location opened in February at Potranco Road and Hunt Lane.

The original restaurant was owned by the Bates family -- part of the same family that created Whopper Burger in San Antonio in the 1950s. In 2017, Carl Bates sold to new owners but he still provides input.

All of the ingredients used in the classic burgers are locally sourced. The meat is ground fresh daily by Bolner’s meat market, a local grocer and butcher, and the bread is from a local bakery. The restaurant has made it on several national "best burger" lists and has even been recognized nationally for its unique architecture.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.