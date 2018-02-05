Burglars shoot man attempting to warn neighbors of crime on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Burglars shot a man at a Northeast Side apartment complex after he tried to alert his neighbors about the crime in progress, police said.

San Antonio police said the shooting Sunday night at the Saddlewood Apartment Complex started out as a burglary.

“(The victim) thought somebody was trying to break into a neighboring apartment. He went outside to investigate what’s going on, and at that time, the people who were trying to break into the adjacent apartment confronted him and shot him in the leg,” said Sgt. David Renn, with the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting victim, a man in his 50s, ended up in critical condition with a broken femur bone at the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The people who live in the apartment that was broken into weren’t home at the time, and there is still no word if anything was taken.

The shooting has gotten some residents to consider a new place to live.

Police are looking for two males and one female who were last seen leaving the area near the complex in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.