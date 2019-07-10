Cake Fail: Moana birthday cake request turns into marijuana cake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A recent request for a Moana birthday cake went awry when the cake decorator mistook the word Moana for marijuana.
Kensli Davis took a photo of her birthday cake and posted it to social media on July 2.
Instead of a Disney princess, Davis got a big pot leaf and a My Little Pony smoking a joint on her 25th birthday cake.
"That ice cream cake was still good though," Davis said on the Facebook post.
View the creamy creation below:
Not quite the Disney princess cake she was going for.
For reference, this is what Moana looks like:
