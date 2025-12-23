Skip to main content
Local News

Atascosa County crash leaves 2 drivers injured; prompts road closure, authorities say

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 536

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Two drivers were transported with injuries after a crash in Atascosa County. (Courtesy: Jack Garcia) (Jack Garcia)

ATASCOSA COUNTY – A two-vehicle crash in Atascosa County has left two drivers injured and has prompted a road closure, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Farm-to-Market Road 536 between U.S. 281 and IH-37, north of Leming.

Officials said preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Camry failed to control its speed and collided with the rear of a Tesla SUV.

Both drivers would be transported with injuries, and their conditions are currently unknown.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to avoid the area for the next two hours.

