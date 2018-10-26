Canyon Lake priest removed from ministry following child sex abuse allegation

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Archdiocese has removed a Canyon Lake priest from his ministry following an allegation of child sexual abuse.

According to an archdiocese news release, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller removed the Rev. Edward Pavlicek of his faculties Friday and prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry.

Pavlicek most recently served as pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Canyon Lake on July 1.

The archdiocese was informed of the abuse allegations on Aug. 29 by the victim, who said the abuse happened between 1994 and 1996, the news release said.

The next day, the archdiocese informed the Bexar County District Attorney's Office of the allegation the next day.

Upon the recommendation of the Archdiocesan Review Board, Garcia-Siller opened a preliminary canonical investigation into the allegation and removed Pavlicek from ministry during the investigation.

The canonical investigation, conducted with the help of an independent private investigator, was completed Thursday.

After reviewing the investigation results, the board advised Garcia-Siller on Friday that there is sufficient evidence that the abuse occurred and to refer the matter to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican for possible laicization.

Garcia-Siller then removed Pavlicek of his duties.

Pavlicek also served as pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz and its mission of Immaculate Conception in Marion; pastor of St. Mary Parish in Somerset; pastor of St. Benedict Church in San Antonio; parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Church in Floresville; parochial vicar of St. Leo the Great Church in San Antonio; and parochial vicar and temporary administrator of St. Ann's Church in San Antonio.

This was the first allegation of child sexual abuse involving Rev. Pavlicek that the Archdiocese has received.

The removal of Pavlicek comes a few weeks after Garcia-Siller announced that the archdiocese will release the names of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors, including e allegations dating back to 1950.

