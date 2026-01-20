Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on West Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Segura Street on the evening of Monday, Jan. 20.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Segura Street, not far from Southwest 38th Street and Old Highway 90.

According to SAPD, the victim was standing under his carport when a dark-colored car drove by, and someone inside fired shots.

A bullet ricocheted off the victim’s vehicle and hit him in his stomach, police said. The suspected vehicle drove off. Additional identifying information was not available.

SAPD said while the bullet did not penetrate his skin, the man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The victim is believed to be in his 40s.

