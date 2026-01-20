‘Say Their Names’ mural honoring 14 people killed by local law enforcement vandalized on MLK Day

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side mural honoring more than a dozen people who were killed by local law enforcement was vandalized on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to ACT 4 SA.

The vandalism happened on Monday at the Greater Faith Institutional Church, located at 3514 Martin Luther King Drive.

The “Say Their Names” mural, created by David Blancas in collaboration with surviving family members, was unveiled by ACT 4 SA in March 2025.

Now, the mural is covered with black spray paint over the images and names.

Ananda Thomas, Executive Director of ACT 4 SA and ACT 4 SA Action Fund, told KSAT that, because the mural is located at the start of the MLK March route, many marchers saw the vandalism during the 39th annual MLK March and Celebration.

The artwork, which represents nearly five years of work, includes the following people, most of whom KSAT has covered in previous reports.

“I think it is racism. I think it is bigotry,” Thomas said. ”I think it’s folks that don’t understand that there are many victims of violence in many ways, including police violence,” Thomas said.

Thomas told KSAT that while they have not filed a police report, they plan to do so.

