Mother seeking answers from SAPD after daughter’s fatal shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed.

Zierra Dawn Torres, 25, died on Dec. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds. While San Antonio police told KSAT multiple people had been detained that night, the department has not publicly reported an update to the case since. That’s why her mother, Lesa Grimmitt, is coming forward.

“She was my only baby girl, and I prayed for that girl,” Grimmitt said. “Where we’re at now with no answers, this is not acceptable.”

Torres was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Northeast Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. KSAT spoke to the San Antonio Police Department that night, just hours after the shooting happened.

A sergeant said multiple people had been detained, but no arrests had been made at that point.

KSAT reached out this week to see if there is an update to the case. A spokesperson with SAPD said they had nothing more to share beyond the preliminary report.

The report said Torres was in a “verbal argument” with a man before the shooting happened.

According to the report, Torres and the man both pulled out guns, and the man shot her. His identity was not released to KSAT, but the report said he is 28 years old.

“What has communication looked like with you and the detectives?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“Minimal to none,” Grimmitt said.

The report said the investigation was still ongoing. In the meantime, Grimmitt said she wants her daughter to be remembered for her love and her laughter.

“She was the funniest girl,” Grimmitt said. “She was a very genuine person. She was very loyal.”

